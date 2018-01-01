TruptiDesai

Mumbai, Jan 30: Bhoomata Brigade chief and gender rights activist Trupti Desai, who shot to fame for spearheading the agitation seeking parity to women over their restricted entry into places
Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 26: The Kerala government today said that the entry of Bhumata Brigade chief Trupti Desai will not be allowed in the Lord Ayyappa temple here, even as the
Pune , Dec 03: After a group of around 100 women and social activists entered the inner sanctum of the Haji Ali Dargah earlier on November 29, Bhumata Brigade activist
New Delhi, Sep 13: Bhumata Brigade leader Trupti Desai, who shot to fame with her crusade seeking entry for women into the sanctums of shrines across Maharashtra, may feature on
Mumbai, Sep 12: Gender Equality activist and the founder of the Bhumata Brigade, Trupti Desai is all set to participate in Bigg Boss 10. Talking to CNN-News18, Desai revealed that
Mumbai. August 29: Activist and Bhumata Ranragini Brigade chief Trupti Desai on Sunday visited Haji Ali dargah and offered prayers. She also spoke to the trustee of the Haji Ali
New Delhi, Aug 26 : “I will visit Haji Ali Dargah on Sunday,” Bhumata Ranragini Brigade chief Trupti Desai said today. Desai said the decision ensures there is no discrimination against
New Delhi, July 8 : Women’s rights activist Shamina Shafiq on Thursday welcomed the Aishbagh Eidgah in Lucknow’s decision to open doors for women to offer namaz on the occasion
Pune, July 7: Welcoming the entry of women in Lucknow’s Aishbagh Eidgah on the occasion of Eid, Bhumata Brigade activist Trupti Desai on Thursday said it was a very big
Pune (Maharashtra), June 27 : Bhumata Brigade activist Trupti Desai said she will seek blessings of the presiding deity at the Shani Shingnapur temple today ahead of Tuesday’s Bombay High Court