Thrissur/Kerala, September 11: The sea had drastically withdrawn from the Chendrappinni Chamakkala beach in Thrissur, Kerala. The sea had withdrawn about three Kilometeres towards north from Koorikuzhi Company Kadavu. The
Undated, Aug 18: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6 point 7 struck today in the South Atlantic Ocean about 790 km north of Ascension Island, the US Geological
TOKYO, Aug 10: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 hit the Tokyo area today but no tsunami warning was issued, Japan’s Meteorological Agency said. The quake was centred
Tokyo, April26:Prime minister Shinzo Abe was forced to apologise to residents of the devastated northeastern region of Tohoku, which is still recovering more than six years on, after Masahiro Imamura’s
Bangkok: At least 400 victims of the 2004 tsunami that killed 226,000 people remain unidentified in Thailand 12 years on, police said on Monday. The 9.15 magnitude December 26 earthquake
Chennai , Dec. 26: Tamil Nadu is observing the twelfth anniversary of tsunami disaster which hit the state on December 26, 2004, devastating Nagapattinam district. The earthquake in sea near
New Delhi, Decembr 17: The US Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 8.0 earthquake struck 97.5miles east of Rabual, Papua New Guinea on Saturday, sparking a tsunami warning in the
Jakarta, Dec 7: A strong undersea earthquake and a series of landslides have rocked Indonesia. Several deaths and casualties have been reported due to two consecutive hit of natural calamities.
Wellington, Nov 14 :A tsunami has hit New Zealand after a powerful earthquake struck the country’s South Island, with the country’s prime minister confirming two deaths. Thousands of people on
New Delhi, Nov 5 : Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju along with representatives of different countries observed the 1st World Tsunami Awareness Day on Saturday at the Asian Ministerial Conference
NEW DELHI,Sept7: Massive tsunami drill, which will simulate a series of life-threatening tsunamis rushing through the Indian Ocean, has begun this morning. Altogether, 23 nations on the Indian Ocean will
Pacific region August 12:A 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of New Caledonia on Friday in the tectonically active Pacific region, but there was no tsunami threat, seismologists said.New Caledonia
Pondicherry August 9:Following the devastating tsunami in December 2004, Puducherry received around Rs 764 crore from the Central government as financial assistance. While the Union Territory administration claimed that entire