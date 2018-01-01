TTVDinakaran

Chennai, Dec 28: The ruling AIADMK today continued to crack the whip against supporters of rival leader TTV Dhinakaran post its RK Nagar bypoll defeat, expelling 44 of them and
Madurai, Dec 24 : Sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and independent candidate TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday registered a great victory with a thumping majority of over
Chennai, Dec 24: Supporters of T T V Dhinakaran have begun celebrating outside his residence, after early trends in R K Nagar bypoll showed him leading. As per the Election
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, December 1: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dinakaran filed for nomination in the upcoming RK Nagar by-elections saying that will teach a lesson to
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, November 24: Deepak Kumar who is the nephew of late Jayalalithaa reveals he knows that where TTV Dhinakaran and his family have hidden money. Deepak Jayakumar offered help to
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, November 23: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswamy on Thursday confirmed that the Election Commission had awarded the two-leaves symbol to the EPS-OPS faction. There was dispute
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, October 23: TTV Dinakaran, the leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Monday said that he would contest the by poll from Chennai’s RK Nagar seat
Chennai,September 26: The AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran claimed that he has a video of Jayalalithaa watching TV during treatment at the Apollo Hospital and he would producesits as evidence to any
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 19: The Opposition Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam legislators are planning mass resignations from the state Assembly to force early elections in the state. According to reliable sources, P
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 19: A day after the Tamil Nadu assembly speaker P Dhanapal disqualified the 18 MLAs who supported TTV Dinakaran and pulled back their support to chief minister Edappadi K
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 18: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal has eventually disqualified 18 MLAs who supported TTV Dinakaran. Joining with TTV Dinakaran’s group the above mentioned 18 MLAs
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 16: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy announced at a public meeting yesterday that “Dinakaran says he will send us packing home but he himself is sure
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 15: The Madras High Court on Friday asked the Election Commission to decide on the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam symbol row. According to reliable sources, the
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 14: TTV Dinakaran along with his aunt VK Sasikala were removed from the top posts in All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the ruling party of Tamil Nadu
Madurai/Tamil Nadu, September 12: TTV Dinakaran, the leader of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) said on Monday that the party split is prepared to bring down the government
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 11: The TTV Dinakaran camp in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was expecting that the General Council meet scheduled on September 12 would not happen. But
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 1: The 19 Members of Legislative Assembly of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) who supported TTV Dinakaran, the sidelined deputy chief received a notice by
Chennai /Tamil Nadu, August 28: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday passed four resolutions. According to the resolutions, the decisions would be made by T.T.V. Dinakaran
Puducherry/Tamil Nadu , August 28: In the meeting of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the merger (EPS and OPS) of the party would decide the fate of the
Chennai/ Tamil Nadu, August 23: With the merger of O Panneerselvam and E Palaniswami factions of the AIADMK after a six month long political chaos, Tamil Nadu has again ended