Tumour removed from the spinal cord of young girl at SRMC
Chennai, July 18 : A team of neurosurgeons at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC) has performed a tough surgery to successfully remove a 12. 5 X 1.2 cm long tumour
Chennai, July 18 : A team of neurosurgeons at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC) has performed a tough surgery to successfully remove a 12. 5 X 1.2 cm long tumour
NEW DELHI,Dec27: In a rare surgery, doctors at Apollo Hospital recently removed a large tumour, weighing 450gm, from the chest cavity of a 57-year-old woman. They used three small keyholes
New Delhi,Dec 23: A hospital in Delhi has removed a 450 gram tumour, as big as a melon, from a woman’s throat through a minimally-invasive robotic surgery. The doctors said
NEW YORK,Sept15: Tumour hardness and hypoxia — lack of oxygen at the tumour’s core — trigger a biological switch that causes cancer stem cells to develop, a recent study has