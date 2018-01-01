Ankara,Sept22:A prominent Syrian opposition activist and her journalist daughter have been found dead in Turkey, police say. The bodies of Orouba Barakat, 60, and her 22-year-old daughter Halla were discovered
ANKARA, Sept 6 : Turkey will provide 10,000 tonnes of aid to help Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence in Myanmar, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday. “I spoke with
ISTANBUL, May 16: Turkey ordered the arrest of 85 energy and education ministry staff in an investigation targeting the network of a US-based cleric whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating last
New Delhi, April 29: Amid speculations that FETO in India could cause friction during talks between visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, analysts have
Ankara, April26:Turkey on Wednesday detained over 1,000 suspects in a massive new crackdown on alleged supporters of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, a week after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won
Istantbul,April24:An Italian journalist held in Turkey for about two weeks while filming in an area near the Syrian border has been released and is on his way home, a top
Istanbul, April21:Since the day the famous “Gipsy Girl” mosaic was found in the ancient city of Zeugma, attempts have been made to find the missing pieces of the work, which
Ankara,April21: In a one-in-a-million sort of incident, a tyre fell off a moving vehicle in Turkey, bounced into a pharmacy and hit not one but two people! The incident took place
Ankara, Feb. 18 A three-year-old boy was killed and 15 other were injured in a car bomb attack near the green area of a housing complex for judges and prosecutors,
Ankara, Feb9:Two men in Turkey cut off a dogs ears for perfect selfie. The incident happened in Isparta, Turkey were the two individuals were caught doing this heinous crime. They
Ankara,Nov4:A car bomb rocked southeastern Turkey’s largest city on Friday, killing one person and injuring more than 40, security sources said, hours after police detained politicians of the mostly Kurdish
Ankara,Oct25:An explosion, which occurred in the parking lot of the building that houses the Chamber of Commerce in the province of Antalya, in southern Turkey.The mayor of the city as
Ankara,Oct7: A bomb placed on a motorcycle has exploded near a police station Thursday, wounding several people, Vasip Sahin, the governor for Istanbul, said. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images
Ankara,Oct6:Syrian opposition activists say an explosion in a village in northwestern Syria near the border with Turkey has killed at least 16 people. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
Ankara,Oct4:Turkish authorities have suspended 12,801 police officers from duty, police headquarters said on Tuesday, over their suspected links with U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen and his network, blamed by Ankara for
Istanbul,Sept27:The U.S. consulate in Adana, a major city in southeastern Turkey,warned Monday that it had received “specific and credible threats” that U.S.-branded hotels could be targets of terrorist activity. “U.S.
Ankara,Sept26:The driver of a freight train was wounded on Sunday when a bomb left on a railway track in southeastern Turkey was detonated as the train came past, security sources
Turkey, Sep 12: A car bomb exploded today outside the provincial HQ of the ruling Justice and Development Party in the eastern Turkish city of Van, wounding at least 50 people,
ISTANBUL,Sept12: A car bomb exploded outside the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) headquarters in the eastern Turkish city of Van today, leaving 27 people wounded, officials said. The attack
Ankara,Sept6:Turkish warplanes destroyed 12 targets in northern Iraq late on Monday, the military said, striking a region where Ankara says the leadership of Turkey’s outlawed Kurdish militant group PKK is