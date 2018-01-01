Amman,Dec23:At least 88 civilians have been killed in 24 hours of Turkish air strikes on an Islamic State group bastion in northern Syria, a monitoring group said Friday.A barrage of
Istanbul,Dec20:As the holiday season approached, the administration of Istanbul High School — an academy in Muslim-majority Turkey partly funded by the German government — took a highly unusual step. It
Istanbul,Dec19: A book a Turkish city has handed out to newly-weds has united government and opposition in outrage at its controversial and sometimes bizarre recommendations. Kutahya council in western Turkey
Istanbul,Nov30:Twelve people, including eleven teenagers, were killed when a fire swept through a girls dormitory in the southern Turkish province of Adana on Tuesday, officials said. The fire, which broke
ANKARA, TURKEY,Nov24:A car bomb targeting a government building in the southern city of Adana has killed at least two people and wounded 16 others, officials said. Mahmut Demirtas, the governor
ANKARA,Oct8: A Turkish official says two suicide car bombers have blown themselves up in the outskirts of Ankara after being stopped by police. Governor Erkan Topaca said the two bombers
Washington, August 5: Exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, while denying his role in the July 15 coup attempt, has dismissed an arrest warrant issued against him by a court in Istanbul.
Istanbul, June 29: Three suicide bombers launched a ‘major, co-ordinated’ attack at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport last night, spraying bullets into crowds of terrified passengers and security personnel before blowing themselves up,
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he is “sorry” for the downing of a Russian military jet near the country’s border with Syria last year, and that there was