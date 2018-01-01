New Delhi, Setember 22: The e-tailers Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm are in a tight competition over the last two days has done great business and is making profits in terms
Hyderabad/Andhra Pradesh, August 4: Rapalle Kali Vishwanath, an 11-year-old boy died today in Telangana due to severe burns after trying to replicate a reality show fire stunt. The deceased was
New Delhi, Jan. 27: Telecom operator Idea Cellular is set to launch a variety of apps across movies, TV, music, games and others next week as part of its bid
Washington, Oct 20: A former TV reporter today accused ex-president Bill Clinton of three sexual assaults in 1980, when Clinton was governor of Arkansas. Her allegations, in a video clip
Chennai,Oct15:Rajinikanth’s Kabali set for its first premiere on TV.PR Handout Rajinikanth’s Kabali is marching towards its 100-day run in theatres. The movie will reach this feat during the Deepavali festival by the end of
NewYork,Sept15:Priyanka Chopra has become the first Indian star to enter the Forbes list of highest paid television actresses in the world, after starring on American series “Quantico”. Priyanka ranks eighth
Mumbai,Sept9:Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande burnt her hands and neck in a fire accident caused by an aroma candle. The actress had kept the candle in her bedroom and her
Mumbai, May 30 : Television serial “Balika Vadhu” has made its way to the Limca Books of Records as the longest running daily fiction soap in Hindi, with a run of
New Delhi, May 9: If you grew up in the 90s in India then you probably had only one superhero, Shaktimaan. Pandit Gangadhar Vidyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, a mere photojournalist