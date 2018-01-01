Kiwis win against Windies in T20 series opener
Nelson [New Zealand], December 29 : The West Indies produced an insipid batting show against New Zealand to hand the hosts a 47-run win in the first of the three
Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended and charged left-hand fast bowler Mohammad Irfan in the ongoing investigation of a spot-fixing case during their Twenty20 league, on Tuesday. “The
Abu Dhabi , Sep 28: Pakistan downed world champions West Indies in the third and final Twenty20 international by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi, achieving their first-ever clean sweep in
Fort Lauderdale, Aug 26: Cricket will seek to reach out to the untapped American market when the sport’s most followed practitioners, India, lock horns with the West Indies in their