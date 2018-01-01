US intelligence officials used Twitter to send “nearly a dozen” coded messages to a Russian spy who claimed to have in his possession the National Security Agency (NSA) data stolen
BJP MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar was doing his normal twitter taunting and in this particular incident he aimed at Karnataka Chief Minister siddaramaiah. While siddaramaiah was tweeting about BJP’s selective blindness
Washington, January 29: Donald Trump has revealed that he sometimes tweet from his bed and occasionally allows others to post his words, during an interview with Britain’s ITV channel. Trumps twitter
Washington D.C., Jan. 28 : Twitter has made a startling revelation in connection with Russia’s alleged involvement in 2016 United States Presidential election. The social-networking firm said at least 50,000
Kannur, Kerala, Jan 17: The Kerala police have registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, Rajeev Chandrasekhar for allegedly sharing a fake news on his
New Delhi, Jan 16: Not only memes and fun videos, Congress party seems to be going one step forward when it comes to keeping alive the twitter engagement. From culture
US/ Jan 10: If US President Donald Trump tweets someone’s personal information, Twitter will caution him to remove that tweet, Bruce Daisley, Twitter’s VP of Europe, the Middle East and
New Delhi, Dec 16: The micro-blogging site, Twitter, has rolled out Twitter ‘Moments’ feature to its userbase in India. Introduced on Friday evening, the new product will allow the Twitterati
New Delhi, October 3: BJP MP and renowned actor Shatrughan Sinha has taken on Twitter that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall come in front of people and media and
SAN FRANCISCO,Sept27: Twitter has announced a test project allowing tweets to be expanded to 280 characters – double the existing limit – in the latest effort to boost flagging growth at the
San Francisco/ California, September 26: WhatsApp, the instant messaging service, has been blocked in China, says media reports. According to the Open Observatory of Network Interference (OONI), Chinese internet service
California,Sept9:Twitter is now allowing users to share access to their multiple accounts via iOS and Android applications without needing to share that accounts password. The company retweeted a tweet from its ‘TweetDeck’
New Delhi, September 8: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who invited quite the ire of the Twitterati when he posted an ‘abusive’ meme against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the
New Delhi, September 8: Digvijaya Singh, the General Secretary of the Indian National Congress party posted an abusive meme against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his followers on Friday. Digvijaya Singh
SAN FRANCISCO,Sept2: Twitter has banned a Japanese man after he posted a photo of a mosquito he killed on the micro-blogging platform. It started on August 20 when the user
California,August24:Before Twitter came along, no-one really knew what the point of the hash key was on the keyboard (except for maybe computer programmers). The social media network transformed its use,
California,August17:Twitter Inc on Wednesday suspended accounts linked to the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer, keeping up pressure from Silicon Valley on white supremacists after weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Twitter said
New York, August 16: An anti-racism tweet by former US President Barack Obama after the Charlottesville violence in which he quoted iconic South African anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela has become
New Delhi, August 11: On the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement Prime Minister Narendra Modi had delivered a speech on the Indian freedom fight and the efforts behind
Washington, August 2: A study conducted by Matthew Gerber, an assistant professor of Systems and Engineering Information at the University of Virginia showed that Twitter doubles as a social engagement