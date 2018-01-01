#Typhoon
Typhoon Sarika creates floods, kills 25 in Vietnam

HANOI, VIETNAM,Oct17: Floodstriggered by heavy rains have killed 24 people and left four others missing in central Vietnam, disaster officials said on Monday, as Typhoon Sarikaapproaches after leaving at least

Typhoon Malakas hits southern Japan moves towards Tokyo

Tokyo,Japan,Sept20:A strong typhoon made landfall on southwestern Japan on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain that caused floods, forcing flight cancellations and prompting local authorities to issue evacuation advisories for more than

Typhoon Meranti kills 14 in China

Beijing, Sep 17 : Typhoon Meranti has left at least 14 persons dead and another 14 missing in China, authorities reported on Saturday. Meranti, the world’s strongest typhoon this year, arrived

Southern China braces for super typhoon Meranti

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 13: South China’s Guangdong Province issued warnings for super typhoon Meranti, which is expected to land in the east of Guangdong in three days. Typhoon Meranti strengthened into

11 dead as typhoon Lionrock batters north Japan

TOKYO,August31: At least 11 people were found dead in northern Japan on Wednesday after Typhoon Lionrock battered the region with torrential rain, triggering widespread flooding. A NASA satellite image showing Typhoon