TyphoonNoru

Typhoon Noru makes landfall central Japan hammered with rain
TOKYO,August7: A weakening Typhoon Noru made landfall in central Japan on Monday, pounding some regions with more than a month’s worth of rain, but while it appeared likely to brush
TOKYO,August7: A weakening Typhoon Noru made landfall in central Japan on Monday, pounding some regions with more than a month’s worth of rain, but while it appeared likely to brush
WELLINGTON, New Zealand,August1:A strong Pacific typhoon deepen into the Northern Hemisphere’s strongest tornado of 2017 but has since gone astray some of its hit could still terrorize Japan soon. On Tuesday, Typhoon Noru