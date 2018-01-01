#U.S.
McDonald rolls out self serving kiosks across the U.S

NewYork,Nov18:McDonald, aiming to become more modern and nimble, is updating U.S. restaurants with self-service kiosk ordering, mobile payments, “smart” menu boards, custom sandwiches and table service, executives said on Thursday.

U.S. drone air strike in Afghanistan kills 18

Kabul,Sept28:A suspected U.S. drone strike against Islamic State in Afghanistan killed 18 people on Wednesday, most of them militants but possibly including some civilians, Afghan officials said. Civilians casualties in