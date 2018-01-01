UdaipurJuly22:Nine persons, including six women, were killed and 22 injured when a bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat overturned near Udaipur today, police said. The accident occurred near Nehla village, around
Udaipur,June20 : Two sons thrashed up their father so brutally that the old man died of severe injuries on Monday in Kherwada block of the district. The cops are in search
Mumbai, December 17: Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is all set to marry his fiancee Rukmini Sahay, will have a destination wedding in Udaipur. The marriage ceremonies will begin from February
Udaipur/New Delhi, Nov 02: In what is possibly one of the biggest ever seizure of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 23.5 metric tonnes of
Jaipur,Oct5: The first flight of an intra-state air service from Jaipur to Udaipur via Jodhpur was launched on Tuesday from here. Rajasthan`s Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje along with Gopaldas Ji
Udaipur August 18An 18-year-old girl allegedly committed self immolation after her father refused to give her school fees in Udaipur district of Rajasthan. Shilpa Kumar, a class 12th student, was
Udaipur August2:This is the story of 18 year old girl Chanda Jat, belonging to village Phalichada in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district. Just like any other girl she would have chosen a
Udaipur July 23: The social activist 23-year-old Hardik Patel sits under police scrutiny in his temporary home in Udaipur.Unable to enter Gujarat for six months because of a conditional high