UddhavThackeray

Mumbai,June23: For the first time, the Shiv Sena has clarified that photography is the official source of income of party president Uddhav Thackeray. Meanwhile, all elected representatives from Gram Panchayat
Mumbai, April 24: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray wants the Bharat Ratna award for freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. While speaking at the closing function of a three-day long convention
New Delhi, March 28: Current Indian President Pranab Mukherjee’s term drawing to a close, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) partner Shiv Sena — seen mostly as its proxy-opposition at the Centre
Mumbai, March 24: Osmanabad Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena politician who slapped an elderly Air India employee 25 times because he was asked to disembark a flight,
Mumbai, Feb 21: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, accompanied by his wife Rashmi and son Aditya, queues up at a polling booth in Mumbai’s Bandra East. Polling for the cash-rich
Mumbai, Feb 11: Needling the BJP which has made transparency its main plank for the BMC polls, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should reveal
Mumbai, Nov 24: Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led-NDA government for poor implementation of the demonetisation of high-value currency notes, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday
New Delhi, Nov 17: Hours after BJP ally Shiv Sena joined an opposition march against the notes ban on Wednesday, the government reached out to party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Union
Mumbai, July 29: In a development that sparked off speculation, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray visited his estranged cousin and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence of
Mumbai, July 26: The Shiv Sena “rotted” during the 25 years of its alliance in Maharashtra with the BJP, which ended in 2014 ahead of the assembly elections, party chief Uddhav
Mumbai, July 25: Shiv Sena on Monday defended its party chief Uddhav Thackeray’s demand of proclaiming India a ‘Hindu state’, saying they are not attacking the government and have just put
Mumbai, July 24 : Wondering how long attacks on the security forces will go on in Kashmir, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday demanded that India be proclaimed a ‘Hindu