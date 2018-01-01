Uganda national task force gets cautious as bird flu breaks out
Kampala, Jan 16: Uganda has reactivated the National Task Force (NTF) to coordinate the fight against avian flu that has broken out in the east African country, minister of agriculture
Kampala, Jan 16: Uganda has reactivated the National Task Force (NTF) to coordinate the fight against avian flu that has broken out in the east African country, minister of agriculture
KAMPALA, Uganda,Oct1:It’s been 25 years since Alfred Olango fled militia violence in Uganda to seek refuge in the United States. But the 38-year-old’s death at the hands of police in Southern California