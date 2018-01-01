UnaIncident

Ahmedabad, Jan 09: A Dalit family, that was allegedly beaten up by cow vigilantes for skinning the carcass of the animal in Una tehsil in Gujarat, have decided to embrace
Gandhinagar, Aug 23: Fifty Congress MLAs were evicted and suspended for a day from the Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday after they staged a demonstration and disrupted the House proceedings over
It is not at all a myth. Prime Minister’s homeland, Gujarat has gained the spotlight for the fast moving developmental activities. But the plight of Dalits in the state has
Ahmedabad, Jul 27 : The Gujarat police probing the widely condemned incident of thrashing of Dalits in Una town of Gir Somnath district by cow vigilantes has found that the cow
Rajkot, July 27: The cow that has been at the centre of the Una Dalit incident was killed by a lion and not Dalits according to evidence found by the
Ahmedabad, July 27 : In the wake of brutal thrashing of Dalits in Una, at least 1,000 people from the community in Banaskantha district have so far expressed their desire
New Delhi, Jul 26 : A Congress member today claimed that the victims of the alleged beating up of Dalits in Una town of Gujarat have not been paid the entire
What is the incident? In a shocking incident, seven Dalit men were brutally beaten up and humiliated by ‘gau rakshaks’ as they accused of killing a cow and then skinning
Rajkot, July 22: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the victims of flogging incident that took place on July 11 for skinning a dead cow in Una town.
Ahmedabad, July 21: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met the victims of the Una incident in Gujarat and pledged all help from his party. The state has witnessed huge
A fact finding team which visited Gujarat’s Una town in connection with the brutal assault of Dalits, has claimed to have found a new trend among ‘cow vigilantes’ to show
New Delhi, July 20: Parliament witnessed uproar on Wednesday over the Una incident wherein a group of Dalit youths were assaulted by a vigilante cow protection group last week for