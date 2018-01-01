Durg (Chattisgarh), Feb. 6: The opposition parties seem to have found a new way of protest as a counter offensive to the ruling NDA government’s claim regarding creation of jobs
In a country were questions about dearth of jobs and demands pertaining to it being labelled as ‘anti-national question’ and ‘Pakoda’ becoming the answer for everything, let’s check out how
For Chief economic adviser, Aravind Subramanian only a JNUite can worry about unemployment in India. At a press conference on Economic survey report 2017-2018, a journalist asked him about whether
Dwarka/Gujarat, September 25: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said unemployment and farmer distress are two important challenges before India and Gujarat. Rahul, who reached here on a three-day
Thiruvananthapuram, March 2: Among states, Kerala has the third highest unemployment rate in the country, shows the graph from the newest Economic Survey. The survey had checked the unemployment among
Lima, Dec 15: The unemployment rate across Latin America and the Caribbean region has hit a new high in 2016 with 25 million people jobless, a report of the International Labor
NewDelhi,Sept28Jobless economic growth continues to haunt India’s youth, with the country’s unemployment rate rising to a five-year high of five per cent in 2015-16, according to the latest annual household
Mumbai, September 19: The threat of automation taking away jobs may be coming to India much earlier than expected. Close on the heels of reports that automation would reduce employment opportunities
New Delhi, September 5: Emphasising on social performance for economic growth of the country, President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said that unemployment growth is not the requirement for the country.
Washington, September 1: In a bid to fight extremist ideology and youth radicalization, the Italian Government is set to launch a scheme to provide vouchers for recreational activities to 18-year
Washington, June 30: The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week, but remained below a level associated with a healthy labor market. Initial claims for state unemployment
Pune, June 21: This August, Class V dropouts will take a written exam along with MPhil degree holders, postgraduates and graduates in basic maths, language and aptitude to prove their