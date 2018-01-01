New York/ USA, Jan2: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has estimated that nearly 386,000 babies were born on New Year’s Day, with India heading the list with 69,070. The
Dhaka/Bangladesh, October 20: United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) in its statement on Friday said that the Rohingya children at the refugee camps are still traumatised by the inhumanity they had experienced
Moscow/Russia, June 6: Around 100,000 minors remain trapped in “extremely dangerous” area of Mosul which is controlled by Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIS) and are being used as
NewYork,Dec1:Katy Perry attended the 12th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball Tuesday, November 29, in NYC, where she was joined by her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom. See their red carpet date night in
Washington, Dec 01: Hillary Clinton recently made a surprise appearance at UNICEF’s ‘Snowflake Ball’ in New York to honor one of her biggest celebrity supporters, Katy Perry with a humanitarian
Los Angeles, Nov 30: Hillary Clinton, who lost the US presidential election to Republican Donald Trump, made a rare post-poll appearance at Unicef’s annual Snowflake Ball to surprise honoree singer Katy
Thimphu, Oct 20: Actor Aamir Khan, who is a Unicef Regional Goodwill Ambassador, took time out from his schedule to meet children affected by malnutrition here and to witness how the
Islamabad, September 8: United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in its latest report has pointed out that children make up 58 per cent of all refugees from Pakistan, the highest proportion
Geneva, Sep 2: The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) reported on Friday that at least 500,000 children have used the services of traffickers to enter Europe illegally since
Aurangabad, July 27: The Swachh Bharat Mission , a pet project of the Modi government lacked impact evaluation and was turning out to be a mere toilet counting exercise feels
New Delhi June 29:Around 1.2 million children in India could have been saved in 2015 had the basic minimum sanitation and healthcare facilities been provided for, says the UNICEF’s State
Tigray June 28:Every day, 13-year old Birhanu Haftu walks four hours to fetch water in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. Severe drought has hit this year and children such