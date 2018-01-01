UniformCivilCode

Washington, Dec 01: Highlighting several shortcomings in laws governing Indian citizens, whose attitudes and aspirations have and are shaped by the Constitution, a three member body has called of the
Kolkata, Nov 19: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Saturday decided to oppose tooth and nail the Centre’s move against the triple talaq and the imposition of
Hyderabad, Oct 20 : AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that the Modi government is trying to convert India into “Hindu rashtra” with its attempt to impose a Uniform Civil Code
New Delhi, October 15: As it may lead to religious conflicts, the Communist Party of India (CPI) cautioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), not
New Delhi, Oct 14: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Friday said the boycott of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB)
New Delhi, Oct 13 : The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Thursday rejected the Law Commission’s questionnaire on Uniform Civil Code and decided to boycott it. This came
New Delhi, Oct 13: All India Muslim Personal Law Board holds a press conference on the issue of Uniform Civil Code: ‘Uniform Civil Code is not good for this nation.
AIMPLB says ‘Triple Talaq’ law cannot be rewritten in the name of social reforms New Delhi, Sept 2: Discussions on the ban on triple talaq are getting heated and the positions
Hyderabad, Jul 27 : Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has alleged the demand for bringing a Uniform Civil Code is a “cloak” for imposing Hindu Personal Law and “RSSs view” on
Patna, July 2: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has criticized the Centre’s move of asking the Law Commission to examine the implications of implementing the Uniform Civil Code across