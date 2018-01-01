#UnionBudget
Niti Aayog vice chairman defends Union Budget

New Delhi, February 02: The Union Budget for 2018-19 was slammed by many, but, the vice chairman of of Niti Aayog Rajiv Kumar has defended the last budget of NDA government. Rajiv

Did ‘Pink’ of Economic Survey reflect in budget

New Delhi, February 01: During the presentation of the Economic Survey 2017-18, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian pointed out that this year’s document is in pink colour and it symbolizes  support

Know your budget: Health Sector

New Delhi, Feb1: One major announcement in the Budget 2018 was the launch a flagship National Health Protection Scheme which will cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately

Know your budget: Agriculture sector

New Delhi, Feb1: One of the key take away for the agriculture sector from the budget presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is that from now on the Minimum support

Arun Jaitley to deliver budget in Hindi

New Delhi, February 01: Arun Jaitley will deliver Union Budget speech in Hindi, deviating from tradition. According to sources, the move is to foster a direct connect with the rural

