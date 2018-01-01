#UnionBudget2018
Know your budget: What’s cheaper, Whats’s dearer

New Delhi, February 01: The Union Budget announced for 2018-19 focuses on proffering affordable, clean alternative energy sources; the taxes on fuel cell based power generating systems, solar tempered glass, and wind

Delhi gets a whiff of fresh air from the budget

New Delhi, February 01: Delhi’s worsening air quality has garnered a special mention in the Union Budget of 2018-19. Arun Jaitley’s fifth budget, announced on Thursday, has made provisions to

Budget: Key Highlights

Here are the key highlights from the Union Budget 2018:  The Minimum Support Price of all crops shall be increased to at least 1.5 times that of the production cost.

Arun Jaitley arrives in Parliament, Cabinet meets

New Delhi, February 1: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrived in Parliament on Thursday morning, to deliver the Union Budget 2018-19. The Finance Minister is expected to present the budget after