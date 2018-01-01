unionministers

A sting operation on a union minister soon: BJP Issued internal memo
The sting operation is on similar lines to the one carried out on former Arunachal Pradesh governor V Shanmuganathan.
The sting operation is on similar lines to the one carried out on former Arunachal Pradesh governor V Shanmuganathan.
New Delhi, Oct 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pulled up a senior Union Minister of State over allegations of misappropriation of funds and bribery. The Intelligence Bureau had provided
New Delhi, July 27: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said no action has been taken against union ministers and BJP parliamentarians against whom criminal cases were pending while all official