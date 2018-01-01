UnionTerritoriesGST

The biggest tax reform in India, GST passed in Lok Sabha
New Delhi: Over 16 years after it was conceptualized by the Atal Behari Vajpayee government, India on Wednesday inched closer to a unified tax regime with the Lok Sabha passing
New Delhi: Over 16 years after it was conceptualized by the Atal Behari Vajpayee government, India on Wednesday inched closer to a unified tax regime with the Lok Sabha passing
New Delhi, March 27: Taking another step to implement the biggest tax reform on time, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has presented four supporting bills in Parliament that will allow