UnitedAirlines

NEW YORK,August7: A 28-year-old Indian doctor has been arrested for allegedly groping a minor girl who was sitting next to him on a New Jersey-bound United Airlines flight, according to media
Hawaii,July6:United Airlines has apologized to a passenger who was forced to give up her 2-year-old son’s seat and hold the child on a flight – until her leg and arm
NEW YORK,April17: An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on
Washington ,April12:The CEO of United Airlines has issued a second public apology about the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday, calling the incident “truly horrific”. “No
Kentucky, April11:United Airlines called the police after a seated passenger declined to leave a flight to Louisville, Ky. Officers violently pulled him from his window seat and then down the
Los Angeles, March 27: The Social media has criticised the United Airlines after it barred two girls from travelling as they wore leggings. The incident occurred on a flight from Denver
New York, March 27: Two teenage girls were barred by a gate agent from boarding a United Airlines flight from Denver to Minneapolis on Sunday because they were wearing leggings,
Houston , Feb 13: A woman pilot was removed from a flight from Austin after she started “ranting” to the passengers about her divorce and then proceeded to complain about