UNPeaceKeepers

I am monitoring the situation in Congo: Sushma Swaraj
New Delhi, Nov 8 (IBNS): External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said she is personally monitoring the situation in Congo where Thirty two Indian peacekeepers were injured in an
New Delhi, Nov 8 (IBNS): External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said she is personally monitoring the situation in Congo where Thirty two Indian peacekeepers were injured in an
Congo, Nov 08: An explosion killed a child and injured 32 Indian peacekeepers in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo city of Goma on Tuesday morning, the U.N. mission in