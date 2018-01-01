New Delhi, Feb 9: Kerala has topped among large states on overall health performance in NITI Aayog’s Health Index, while Uttar Pradesh found itself at the bottom but on incremental
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 19 : A group of seven dacoits shot at three people and abducted two minor girls from a house in Lucknow’s Chinhat area, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday
Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 14: Hindu Yuva Vahini workers on Sunday thrashed three men in Baghpat court premises alleging ‘love jihad’. The trio, accompanied by a woman, had come from
Lucknow,Dec 30: A manager of a madrasa in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahadatganj was arrested on Friday for alleged sexual abuse of girls. Several girls were also rescued after a raid was
Lucknow/ Uttar Pradesh, October 21: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come up with a new directive for all state-level officers. While meeting or welcoming MPs and MLAs, officers
Budhanpur , September 20 : At least four people were killed and more than 50 people injured after a truck collided with a tractor trolley in Uttar Pradesh’s Budhanpur area last
Patna/Bihar, September 5: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday demanded for imposition of the President’s rule for the new elections in the state due to
Sambhal,Sept2:The Gangsters Act would be invoked against those who sacrifice cow, ox, buffalo and camel as ‘Qurbani’ on Bakr-Eid, which starts from September 2 and will last till September 4,
Lakhimpur Kheri, Sep 1: Around 30 children were injured including one critically, when a school bus collided head on with a truck on Bahriach road under Isanagar police station area
Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, August 28: Hours before the court proceedings against rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, scheduled to take place around 2:30 p.m. today, the Additional Director General of Police
Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, August 24: The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed criminal action against Rajeev Mishra, the previous principal of Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Pushpa
New Delhi, August 24: A case is registered with the Government Railway Police (GRP). Etawah against Alok Dubey of Raj Construction Company, the dumper driver and contractor. At the same
New Delhi, August 23: The family members of the flood victims were compelled to carry the bodies of their children’s on their shoulders after the local government hospitals denied to
Bhubhaneshwar/Odisha, August 21: Eleven Mobile Medical units (MMUS) were inaugurated by the Union Minister Dharmendhra Pradhan in Bhubaneshwar. The main aim to start the Mobile Medical Units was to provide
LUCKNOW,August19: Principals of three medical colleges have offered to quit, citing “sorry state of affairs” in the medical education department of Uttar Pradesh. “Many more are contemplating quitting, citing lack
Lucknow, Aug 4: The f H1N1 (swine flu) virus is fast spreading in Lucknow and other parts of Uttar Pradesh with 20 new cases being detected yesterday and the state
New Delhi,August4:It’s been 32 years since the late demographer Ashish Bose coined that famously disparaging phrase ‘Bimaru states’, in a one-page report to the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. The
Lucknow,July24:In India,Brahmins who make less than 5% of the total population of India and maybe around 10% in Uttar Pradesh were given almost 50% of the positions in law officers.
Kanpur, Jul 20: In a major fire that broke out at a private boys hostel in Kakadev area of the industrial city today, two students lost their lives while 14
Lucknow, Jul 19 : A special POSCO court has framed charges against Uttar Pradesh former minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati and six other co-accused in a gang rape case here. Yesterday