London,June28:Eating a tasty meal with chana dal or doenjang washed down with a gin daisy could well foster a nice feeling of hygge. Just hope you don’t find any zyzzyva
Nonsensical words enter Oxford English Dictionary post truth update
Motorola Moto X pure edition started receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update
New York, April27:Lenovo is doing a lot with its sub-brand — Motorola these days. The smartphone manufacturer is currently working on announcing several Moto devices by the end of this
Samsung rolls out Andriod Nougat 7.0 update
Seoul , Jan 19:Earlier this week the Android Nougat 7.0 update started to roll out to some Samsung devices in some countries, Samsung has now confirmed the official roll out
Niantic releases Pokemon Go update for Android and iOS
San Francisco,Dec8:Niantic has just released a new Pokemon GO update that will be available for Android and iOS devices as version 0.49.1/1.19.1. Players should expect UI improvements, the option to
Want to spot car parking? Update your phone’s Google Map to 9.34
Google Maps 9.34 update will now include a much-awaited feature. This new feature that will indicate users where parking spots are available, and thus saving them the trouble of going