New Delhi, April 12: Fintech start-up Zeta on Tuesday collaborated with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)-payment platform – RuPay to enable the company’s meal voucher solution to be advertised
Fintech start-up Zeta collaborates with RuPay, launches e-meal voucher
Digital Transactions in India increased 584 Percent after Demonetisation
New Delhi, March 31: After the demonetization move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there has been an increase of 584 per cent in digital transactions done through the Unified Payments
FreeCharge in partnership with Axis Bank for Unified Payments Interface
New Delhi, Sep 12: Digital payment platform FreeCharge in partnership with Axis Bank on Monday launched Unified Payments Interface(UPI) that allows instant transactions from a smartphone using a virtual payment address(VPA).
Post office can soon shut down its creaky, expensive money order service: Unified Payment Interface takes a big leap
The inauguration on Thursday of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)-initiated Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is a big step forward in financial inclusion and the use of technology to