#UPPoll
UP Assembly polls: BSP banks on Maya statues

Lucknow, May 24 : Notwithstanding BSP chief Mayawati’s declaration that she will no longer install statues in Uttar Pradesh if voted back to power, her supporters will be banking heavily on

Uttar Pradesh witnesses an unsavoury poster war

Lucknow, May 5: New BJP state unit chief Keshav Maurya as Lord Krishna, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati as Hindu goddess Maa Kaali and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi as