New Delhi, Sep 29: If you are wondering why a massive, multi-agency search mounted last week by the Navy, Coast Guard, NSG and Maharashtra ATS for “a group of suspicious
URAN,Sept23: Commandos and policemen are scouring the coastal town of Uran near Mumbai for the second day after school students reported seeing masked men with weapons and backpacks near an
Mumbai, September 22: After some school children has spotted some unidentified men with arm and dressed up in Pathan suits, a high alert was declared in Mumbai. Maharashtra home secretary said
Mumbai, September 22: Schoolchildren spot men with arms near Uran in Mumbai. They were dressed up in black clothes. Between four and five men suspected to be terrorists were spotted
Mumbai, September 22: Schoolchildren spot men with arms near Uran in Mumbai. They were dressed up in black clothes. Between four and five men suspected to be terrorists were spotted
Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) A Chetak helicopter carrying out routine practice made a precautionary landing due to a technical problem at the Advanced Landing Ground near Uran in Navi Mumbai