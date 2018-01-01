Afghanistan urges more female recruits for national army
Kabul , Jan. 27: The Afghan Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it has enforced a special salary scale and other incentives for female recruits to encourage more women to join
Kabul , Jan. 27: The Afghan Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it has enforced a special salary scale and other incentives for female recruits to encourage more women to join
Mumbai, August 17: Health experts on Wednesday urged the people, especially the youngsters, to use Alma-Q laser treatment for various types of tattoo removal surgeries as they were far safer
Chennai, August 10: Urging the State government to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women, PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday led a demonstration in