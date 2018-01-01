#UrjitPatel
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel is slated to appear before the Parliamentary panel on Wednesday in order to provide clarification on an array of queries related to demonetization.
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.25%

New Delhi, April 6: RBI keeps Repo Rate unchanged at 6.25 %, increases Reverse Repo Rate to 6%. Announcing its first bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2017-18 today, the RBI

Reserve Bank Of India
Green signal from RBI to introduce Rs 200 notes

Mumbai, April 05: The Country’s supreme banking authority, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has cleared a proposal to introduce new currency notes of Rs 200 denomination, according to a report

