UrjitPatel

New Delhi, Aug 2: After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced a reduction in the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points (bps), volatility gripped the benchmark
New Delhi, July 12: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel is slated to appear before the Parliamentary panel on Wednesday in order to provide clarification on an array
New Delhi, June 13: The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday unveiled a new batch of banknotes of Rs 500 denomination with inset letter A while old notes of E series
Mumbai, June 07: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept benchmark lending rate, repo rate, unchanged at six and a half years low of 6.25 per cent. With
New Delhi, April 6: RBI keeps Repo Rate unchanged at 6.25 %, increases Reverse Repo Rate to 6%. Announcing its first bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2017-18 today, the RBI
New Delhi, April 6: The first bi-monthly monetary policy of the current financial year would be announced today by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel, along with
Mumbai, April 05: The Country’s supreme banking authority, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has cleared a proposal to introduce new currency notes of Rs 200 denomination, according to a report
New Delhi, Feb 17: Though the new Rs 2000 notes carry the signature of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel, they were printed when his predecessor, Raghuram Rajan,
Mumbai, Feb 17: Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel today said India’s economic growth will make a “sharp V” recovery following the recall of old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes. Patel
Mumbai, Jan 19: Following deep concern expressed by RBI employee unions over alleged government interference in the affairs of the central bank and opposition protests on the issue earlier this
New Delhi, Jan. 18: Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance on Wednesday criticized Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel for his inability to answer queries related to
New Delhi, Jan. 18: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel is likely to appear before the Standing Committee on Finance on Wednesday. The committee, headed by former union
Bengaluru, Jan. 18: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday hit out at the Congress Party for demanding the resignation of RBI Governor Urjit Patel and for their planned protest
New Delhi, Jan 18: Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel is likely to appear before the Standing Committee on Finance on Wednesday. The committee, headed by former Union minister
New Delhi, Jan 14: In a strongly worded letter addressed to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel, the United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers and Employees has alleged
Mumbai, Jan 12: RBI Governor Urjit Patel sprinted his way to safety from the pursuit of the media contingent at the Vibrant Gujarat summit in Ahmedabad, ostensibly to dodge uncomfortable
Central bankers are often called Masters of the Universe. No period in financial history has proven this more than the aftermath of the global financial crisis (GFC). It was the
Kolkata, Dec 15 : Expressing “serious concern” over “political discrimination” among states, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel seeking to
New Delhi, Dec 7 : Backing the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision to keep the key lending rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent, RBI Governor Urjit Patel on Wednesday said that
Mumbai, Dec 7 : Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel avoided answering a question that if all the scrapped notes in circulation came back as deposits, this would mean