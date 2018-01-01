New Delhi, September 16: With speculation rife that Rio Olympics silver medallist Venus Williams has allegedly been allowed to use prohibited substance under Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) clause, Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza rubbishes reports claiming she asked AITA to look into Venus’s use of ‘certain medication’ under exemptions
What led WADA to impose the ban on Narsingh Yadav who got the clean chit from India’s anti-doping agency
New Delhi , August 19: Narsingh Yadav was ousted from the Rio Olympics and slapped with a four-year ban for flunking a dope test after the Court of Arbitration for Sports
Narsingh beaten by own compatriots and not opponents, govt must initiate CBI inquiry say IOA
Rio de Janeiro, August 19: Dejected by the four-year ban imposed on Narsingh Yadav by CAS, the Indian Olympic Association has said that the embattled wrestler has been “defeated by
New gene doping test in place now says IOC; test to detect if EPO gene in wrong place
Rio de Janeiro, Aug 16: An effective gene doping test has been formulated, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said on the sidelines of the ongoing Rio Olympics. IOC Medical and
Rio Drug-Testing Lab is Suspended by WADA
Rio de Janeiro ,June 25:Six weeks before the Summer Olympics open in Rio de Janeiro, the laboratory that was set to handle drug testing at the Games has been suspended