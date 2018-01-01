Pakistani boy reunited with mother at Attari-Wagah border
New Delhi, Feb 4: A five-year-old Pakistani boy was reunited with his mother on Saturday at the Wagah-Attari border crossing, with some help from Indian authorities. The boy, Iftikhar Ahmed,
Amritsar, Oct 31: In a departure from the past, the BSF did not exchange sweets and greetings with Pakistani Rangers at Indo-Pak Attari Wagah border on Diwali. The move comes
New Delhi, Sep 29: BSF cancels beating retreat ceremony at Wagah border for today. Just before sunset every day, India’s BSF and the Pakistan Rangers across the border lower flags