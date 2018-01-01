#wall
Bengaluru Mantri mall shuts down amid parapet,wall collapse

Bengaluru, Jan17:The Mantri Square Mall in Malleswaram, following the shutdown announced by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner on Monday evening. The BBMP decided to withdraw the Mall’s occupancy certificate and

Donald Trump says Mexico to foot bill for wall

Washington,Jan 7:The US Congress is exploring ways to pay for a southern border wall, with payment to be sought from Mexico later. President-elect Donald Trump made building a wall, paid