New Delhi, June 28: All operations at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) were suspended on Wednesday after reports of the ‘Petya’ Ransomware infecting India’s largest container port emerged. The ‘Petya’
Hong Kong [China], May 29: The hackers working under the name of WannaCry malware, the name that shook 150 countries by hacking their major websites, is likely to originate from
Pyongyang/N Korea, May 19: When the Wannacry Ransomware has become more dangerous after entering into its third edition, a group of people is again becoming the centre of attraction. They
Bengaluru, May 16: Despite downplaying of ransomware WannaCry’s impact by the Centre; IT experts have cautioned users that the number of effected organisations is expected to rise rapidly. “There are
London/New Delhi, May 16: The biggest cyber attack in the world has indicated that the spread of Wannacry ransomware has become relatively low. With strong alertness, the security precautions needed