Wannacryattack

London, June 28: The “Petya” ransomware has caused disruption at firms across the U.S. and Europe including advertising giant WPP, French construction materials company Saint-Gobain and Russian steel and oil
After the attack of WannaCry, ‘Petya’ ransomware disrupts companies across Europe and USA
Is WannaCry hackers from Southern China?
Hong Kong [China], May 29: The hackers working under the name of WannaCry malware, the name that shook 150 countries by hacking their major websites, is likely to originate from
Kim Jong Un’s cyber war is so secret that his ‘King Fighters’ will live like ordinary people
Pyongyang/N Korea, May 19: When the Wannacry Ransomware has become more dangerous after entering into its third edition, a group of people is again becoming the centre of attraction. They
Wannacry attack: India sighs of relief, ATMs secured, smartphones on alert
London/New Delhi, May 16: The biggest cyber attack in the world has indicated that the spread of Wannacry ransomware has become relatively low. With strong alertness, the security precautions needed