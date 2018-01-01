#Washington
Trump decides to end DACA, with 6-month delay

United States, September 6: The United States President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday afternoon that he has has a great heart for the Dreamers. But few hours earlier, Donald Trump

4 people shot dead at Cascade Mall in Burlington

Seattle,Washington,Sept24:Four people were shot dead at a mall about 65 miles north of Seattle Friday night, and Washington state troopers were searching for the suspect, who fled the scene, law-enforcement