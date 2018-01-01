California, June7:“Hang out, watch stuff,” is the tagline of Tumblr’s new social app. Titled “Cabana,” the app allows you and up to five friends take part in a video call
WASHINGTON, MArch24: Trump at the wheel of a big rig? Yes, it happened — at the White House. US President Donald Trump was rallying votes for his health care reform
New Delhi , Jan. 31: In one of the biggest heists at city showrooms in recent times, a gang of thieves burgled a watch showroom in Connaught Place and fled
Mumbai,Dec1:He’s the epitome of dedication, inspiration and perfection. Aamir Khan’s fat to fit transformation for Dangal has proved to be yet another milestone for the actor. The actor is serious
NewDelhi,Oct17:Soon after making Apple Watch Series 2 available in India, the Cupertino giant has unveiled the release date of Nike+ variant as well. The Apple Watch Nike+ will be available
California,Sept7:Fitbit extended its lead in the market for connected wearables in the second quarter amid a sharp drop in Apple Watch sales, a survey showed. The survey by research firm