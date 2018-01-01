#Watch
Watch AamirKhan’s FatToFit routine for Dangal

Mumbai,Dec1:He’s the epitome of dedication, inspiration and perfection. Aamir Khan’s fat to fit transformation for Dangal has proved to be yet another milestone for the actor. The actor is serious

Fitbit leads wearables, Apple Watch sales slump

California,Sept7:Fitbit extended its lead in the market for connected wearables in the second quarter amid a sharp drop in Apple Watch sales, a survey showed. The survey by research firm