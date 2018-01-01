watersharing

New Delhi, September 19: The meeting of Cauvery Supervisory Committee to decide on the quantum of water to be released to Tamil Nadu and other states will take place today. The meeting
Cauvery Supervisory Committee to decide today on quantum of water to be released to TN and other states
Karnataka releases Cauvery water amid pitched protests by agitated farmers; state to explain difficulties to SC
Bengaluru, September 7: Complying with the Supreme Court direction,Karnataka government released Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and will continue to do so for the next ten days. After an all-party meeting
Tamil Nadu needs to stop whining about Cauvery water, desalinate sea water for drinking and irrigation: Subramanian Swamy
New Delhi, September 7: Calling on Tamil Nadu to stop ‘whining’ over the Cauvery River, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said that the state should instead desalinate sea water for
Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa says will move Supreme Court to secure release of Cauvery river water from Karnataka
Chennai, August 18: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Thursday said her government will file an interim petition in the Supreme Court to secure release of Cauvery river water from Karnataka. Announcing