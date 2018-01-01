New Delhi, Jan 22: The richest 1% in India cornered 73% of the wealth generated in the country last year, a new survey showed on Monday, presenting a worrying picture
OSLO, May2: Norwegian investor Kjell Inge Roekke plans to make large donations from his estimated $2 billion wealth, starting with the construction and operation of a ship for research on
Berne, Jan 16:Eight billionaires have riches equivalent to the same wealth as half the world, campaigners have warned world leaders gathering for talks in Switzerland. The research by Oxfam found that the gap
The world’s eight richest billionaires control the same wealth between them as the poorest half of the globe’s population, according to a charity warning of an ever-increasing and dangerous concentration
BENGALURU,Sept9: Paytm founderVijay Shekhar Sharma’s wealth surged by 162% in the past one year, making him the richest entrepreneur under 40 in Hurun’s India rich list for 2016. Sharma is
New Delhi, May 31: India has been ranked among the 10 wealthiest countries globally with total individual wealth of USD 5,200 billion, but this is largely owing to its large