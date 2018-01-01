NewYork,Nov24:After spending days stuck in shallow waters off the coast of Long Island, a humpback whale grew sicker and thinner. Veterinarians euthanized the 20-ton creature Wednesday afternoon in Moriches Bay
Stranded humpback whale near NY harbour euthanized
Humpback whale makes rare appearance in NY harbour near Statute of Liberty
NewYork,Nov18A whale made a rare appearance in New York Harbor near the Statue of Liberty this morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Coast Guard Petty Officer Frank Iannazzo-Simmons said
Whale calf seen pushing stranded mother off sandbank in Australia
Sydney,Oct7:A humpback whale which was stranded on an Australian sandbank has freed itself after its calf was seen apparently nudging it into deeper water. The whale was spotted near North
47ft long Blue whale stranded at village of Madban near Jaitapur Atomic Energy Project at Rajapur pushed back into sea
Ratnagiri,Sept12:In what could have been a certain and an agonising death for a 47ft-long Blue whale that was found stranded at the beach near Jaitapur, several hours of back-breaking efforts
Rescue efforts underway for entangled blue whale off the coast of California
Dana Point June 28:Rescue efforts are underway to save the life of a blue whale apparently enmeshed in a fishing net in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California.