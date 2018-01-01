WhatsappUpdate

You can share High Resolution Pictures through WhatsApp now
WhatsApp the messaging app from Facebook updates their features every time to boost up the user experience and make the app an odd one. This time, the update for WhatsApp
WhatsApp the messaging app from Facebook updates their features every time to boost up the user experience and make the app an odd one. This time, the update for WhatsApp
In its latest WhatsApp update, the company has brought back its Text-based status feature. The feature which was since long a part of WhatsApp Messenger had been removed after its
New Delhi, Feb. 21: In lieu of its eighth birthday on February 24, 2017, WhatsApp messenger, the instant messaging platform introduced a new update which is set to revamp the