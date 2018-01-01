WhiteHouse

Washington DC/United States, Dec 13: United States President Donald Trump’s stand on North Korea remained unchanged, despite Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s remark on having a possibility of talks with
United States, September 6: The United States President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday afternoon that he has has a great heart for the Dreamers. But few hours earlier, Donald Trump
Islamabad/ Pakistan, August 31: The United States administration has approached Pakistan through backdoor channels to address its reservations on the new U.S. policy for South Asian countries, especially Afghanistan. Through
Washington D.C. August 24 : The White House is almost ready to issue guidance to the Pentagon on the implementation of President Trump’s proposal to ban transgender people from serving in the
WASHINGTON,August11: An Indian origin activist placed a giant inflatable rooster bearing a striking resemblance to President Donald Trump near the White House to protest his “weak” and “ineffective” leadership. Taran
Washington, July 11: The White House has called Russia a “cyber threat” but insisted that there is a need to have a discussion with Moscow on shared interests. “We recognize
WASHINGTON,June27: A warm welcome complete with firm handshakes and broad smiles greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as US President Donald J Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walked him into the
Washington,May13: The White House for the first time on Saturday opened its movie theatre for general public after US First Lady Melania Trump called for it. The theatre was opened as
Washington, May4:A letter from Melania Trump on White House letterhead to (oddly) actress Pamela Anderson is giving us the first peek we’ve seen at her official signature, possibly from an
Washington DC/USA, April 25: The whole of the US Senate will go to the White House on Wednesday to be briefed by senior administration officials about the brewing confrontation with
NEW DELHI,April18: A slightly awkward moment between US First Lady Melania Trump and her husband President Donald Trump has gone viral on social media. President Trump, the first lady and
New York, April 18: American President Donald J Trump on Tuesday will sign an executive order directing federal agencies to recommend changes to a temporary visa program used to bring
New York, April 31: American President Donald Trump released details of the personal finances of his staffers, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka, confirming that he has surrounded
Washington, March 30: The first daughter of Donald Trump announced Wednesday that she will serve as an unpaid employee in the White House. “I have heard the concerns some have
New York, March 14: An Indian-American woman came under fire from social media users for asking White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer inflammatory questions after confronting him in a mobile
Washington, March 10: The Donald Trump administration wants to build a deeper relationship with India, the White House has said, expressing confidence that India and US will continue to grow
New York , Mar. 7 : In an embarrassing development for the United States Government, a White House statement lauding Exxon Mobil for increasing investment and job generation, has appeared
New York, Mar 01: The deadly shooting of an Indian engineer and wounding of his co-worker last Wednesday at a bar in Kansas is being investigated as a hate crime,
Washington, Feb 9:US First Lady Melania Trump has announced the appointment of Anna Cristina Niceta Lloyd as the White House Social Secretary, an official statement said. Niceta Lloyd, also known
thousands of demonstrators gathering at airports and outside the White House in solidarity with those hit by the controversial move.