Ecuador, Jan 11: Ecuador has granted citizenship to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been living in asylum at the nation’s embassy in London for more than five years. The
New Delhi, August 26: The WikiLeaks has revealed that the CIA has accessed the Aadhaar details of the Indian citizens. The WikiLeaks had published a report regarding this on Thursday. The Central
CHENNAI,August26: WikiLeaks published reports on Thursday that claimed to “expose” that CIA is using tools devised by US-based technology provider Cross Match Technologies for cyber spying that may have comprised Aadhaar data. The claim was dismissed by official
Abu Dhabi,June30:The crown prince of Abu Dhabi allegedly asked the US to bomb the offices of Al Jazeera prior to the invasion of Afghanistan, according to a diplomatic cable released
New York, April 21: United States authorities have prepared charges to seek the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, American officials said. The Justice Department investigation of Assange and WikiLeaks
New Delhi, April 10: Global whistleblower agency Wikileaks has claimed that the United States National Security Agency (NSA) hacked into Pakistan’s mobile networking systems. “Hundreds of NSA cyber weapons variants
New York, March 24: The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is able to permanently infect an Apple Mac computer so that even reinstalling the operating system will not erase the bug,
New York, March 08: In it’s latest revelations WikiLeaks, an international NGO founded by Julian Assange that publishes secret information, claims Samsung smart TVs are among the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA)
London, Feb 27 : A lawyer representing Wikileaks founder Julian Assange said that there was a “great concern” that a new Ecuadorian President could force him out of the country’s
Washington, Jan 18: United States President Barack Obama has commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who is serving 35 years behind bars for giving classified US data and documents to
Moscow, Nov 3: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has denied that the Russian government was the source of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s emails that were published this year, a media report
Washington, Oct 21 : WikiLeaks has revealed US President Barack Obama’s private e-mail address by publishing hacked e-mails, in another potentially embarrassing document dump targeting the Democrats, a media report said.
London,Oct18: WikiLeaks have announced that Ecuador has shut down internet access for its founder Julian Assange. “We can confirm Ecuador cut off Assange’s internet access Saturday, 5 pm GMT, shortly
United States, October 11: Whistleblowing website WikiLeaks has released a second batch of emails from Hillary Clintons presidential campaign chairman John Podesta. The new release features 2,086 hacked emails out of
Berlin, Oct 04: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is promising “significant” disclosures on subjects including the U.S. election and Google in the coming weeks as the organization marks its 10th anniversary. Assange,
Sweden,Sept16:A Swedish appeals court has ruled to uphold the European arrest warrant for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. The decision maintains the legal demand for the 45-year-old Australian – who has
Washington, Sep 14 (IANS) US soldier Chelsea Manning, the WikiLeaks source serving prison sentence for espionage, has ended a hunger strike after the army said she would be allowed to
Washington, August 26: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has warned that his team would soon release “significant” material about US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, with 75 days left before voters
New York, Aug 25: The founder of whistleblowing website Wikileaks says his organization plans to release more information linked to the campaign of US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. When
CAIRO: WikiLeaks’ global crusade to expose government secrets is causing collateral damage to the privacy of hundreds of innocent people, including survivors of sexual abuse, sick children and the mentally