Mumbai,August8:The dolphins, whales, porpoises and turtles that wash ashore Mumbai’s beaches injured will soon get medical aid at the city’s first marine mammal rescue centre. Proposed at Juhu beach, the
New Delhi,July28:Wildlife investigators from India and Britain said Tuesday they have uncovered an international fraud in which dried penises of endangered monitor lizards are being sold as a plant root
New Delhi,July22:Prerna Singh Bindra, author of The Vanishing: India’s Wildlife Crisis, informs us that law-keepers for bio-diversity are no different for most part. They contradict common-sense too. That’s one key learning
Ivory Coast, June10:Two men have been sentenced to six months in prison in the first case of wildlife trafficking brought in Ivory Coast. An Ivorian government lawyer said the judgement
Johannesburg, September 26: The number of African elephants has dropped by around 111,000 in the past decade, a new report released at the Johannesburg conference on the wildlife trade said, blaming the
Kathmandu, August 30: In an effort to improve the animal rescue service, the National Trust for Nature Conservation (NTNC) is planning to hand over the country’s first ever wildlife ambulance
In the eternal conflict between man and nature, man wins. Forests are cut down; concrete civilization spreads its tentacles. Consequently wild fauna are compelled to quit their natural habitat and
Britain, June 5: Environmentalists have warned that a growing trend to lay artificial lawns instead of real grass threatens the loss of wildlife and habitat across Britain. From local authorities who
Beijing, June 27 A revised draft of China’s Wild Animal Protection Law submitted for a third reading on Monday regulates the release of captive animals into the wild. Authorities at