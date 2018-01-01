#Wimbledon
Sania Mirza Crashed Out From Wimbledon Womens Doubles

London, July 11: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Belgian partner Kirsten Flipkens crashed out of the Wimbledon’s women’s doubles event after suffering a straight-sets defeat against Switzerland’s Martina

Roger Federer
Roger Federer reaches crossroads at Wimbledon

London, June 23 : Fifteen years after famously stunning Pete Sampras at Wimbledon, seven-time champion Roger Federer returns to the All England Club with his career at a crossroads and his