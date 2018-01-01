New Delhi ,June21: Indonesia Open champion K Srikanth registered an easy win over Chinese Taipei qualifier Kan Chao Yu to progress to the second round of the Australian Open. Srikanth needed
New Delhi, Jan 31: Manveer Gurjar has emerged the winner of Bigg Boss 10, becoming the first commoner to win the reality show. After surviving numerous challenges and stiff competition
Mumbai,Jan 27:Though in her heart of hearts, she wishes to be proved wrong, chess master Dhyani Dave feels Bani J will win Bigg Boss 10. “It’s a given. It’s been
Lucknow, Dec 19 Fulfilling a long cherished dream, Indian Junior hockey players played like a true champion against Belgium in the finals and lifted the Uttar Pradesh Hockey Junior World
In this age of bloody bomb attacks on soft targets ranging from wedding parties in Turkey to tourist towns in Thailand, the turmoil in Kashmir is a ticking bomb the
Rio de Janeiro, August 19: Usain Bolt won the men’s 200 metres title at a third consecutive Olympics with a dominant performance at the Rio Games here. The Jamaican legend registered