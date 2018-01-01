New Delhi,June28:The adolescents in Paro Anand’s Wild Child and Other Stories (2011), which won the Bal Sahitya Puruskar 2017, are all navigating the choppy waters of life. There are no
New Delhi , June 26 : Femina Miss India 2017 has finally got its three new faces, with the glamorous finale last night. The winners are Manushi Chellar from Haryana
Edinburgh , Feb 18:The first thing Jane Park bought after winning 1 million British pounds in the EuroMillions lottery in 2013 was a Louis Vuitton handbag. Then a chihuahua named “Princess.”
Los Angeles, Jan 16 :Actress Viola Davis, who recently won the Golden Globe for her work in the film “Fences”, says that tapping into your own potential is “very frightening”.
London,Dec19:She is hardly the most conventional winner of The Apprentice, having been brought up by hippy travellers before dropping out of school to make cakes for a living. But 24-year-old
Washington, Oct 28 :Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who is still trailing his opponent Hillary Clinton two weeks from Election Day, said he’d like to “cancel the election” and be