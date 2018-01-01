Winter polar vortex takes shape in Arctic
Chicago,Dec10:Winter’s first polar vortex blast, already taking shape in the Arctic this weekend, targets the Lower 48 next week. By Tuesday, temperatures below zero will plunge south into the northern
Chicago,Dec10:Winter’s first polar vortex blast, already taking shape in the Arctic this weekend, targets the Lower 48 next week. By Tuesday, temperatures below zero will plunge south into the northern
Is your skin ready to handle the tough cold weather? Avoid long showers, glove up and moisturise well to be winter ready, says an expert. LakmÃ© make-up expert Daniel Bauer,